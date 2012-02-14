Any chance Peyton will take a pay cut to stay in Indy?



Jason Smith NFL.com

Irsay's playing PR games; Manning will look for a contender

Don't believe anything you read about Peyton Manning. This is all about posturing, so both sides can look as good as possible when Manning finally leaves. Right now, the Colts want to seem like, "Hey, we love Peyton -- we just can't afford him." Well, you know what? Don't take Andrew Luck and trade the pick if you want to save $$$. No one wants to look bad, so you're going to get stories like this. I'll tell you how this is going to end: It will be a joint press conference with Manning and Irsay, where both are near tears, and say, "It's been great, but for both of us, it's best if we part, please pass me a handkerchief."

Peyton won't be healthy enough yet for a team to be able to complete a trade for him, so he'll be released. He'll eventually have his pick of teams, but it might be awhile. Many teams that are looking for quarterbacks will have no choice but to fill their holes before they can responsibly acquire Manning, thus taking themselves out of the running.