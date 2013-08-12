Antrel Rolle sprains ankle in New York Giants practice

The New York Giants are hoping for good news after safety Antrel Rolle injured his right ankle during practice Monday.
The veteran safety was injured while attempting to defend a David Carr pass intended for tight end Bear Pascoe, according to the New York Post. Rolle and Pascoe crashed to the turf after becoming entangled while jumping for the ball. Rolle, in obvious pain, was tended to by trainers before being carted off the field.
Rolle went for an MRI on the injured ankle after practice. According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, who recently spoke to someone close to the player, Rolle suffered an ankle sprain. A timetable for his return has not yet been set.
Rolle is a team leader who has been a rock in coach Tom Coughlin's secondary for the past three seasons. If Rolle is forced to miss extended time, the Giants' secondary depth will be tested. But Coughlin doesn't want to have to experiment.
"I would much rather have (Rolle)," Coughlin said, via Newsday. "Hopefully it's an ankle and he's coming right back."
It looks as if Coughlin got his wish.