Antrel Rolle: RG3, Michael Vick 'totally different QBs'

"I haven't watched too much film on RG3 yet," Rolle told WFAN-AM, via The Star-Ledger. "I've just seen highlights and this, that and the other. But, of course, they're different. They're two totally different quarterbacks and I think that their game as far as their offensive approach is extremely different. RG3, as you know, he can run the ball. I think he runs the ball a lot more than Michael Vick. I mean, he's a fast guy. He has a very, very strong arm and I think he's an all-around quarterback and he's going to get better with time."