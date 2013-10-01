Antrel Rolle predicts 12-0 streak for New York Giants

Antrel Rolle should have just gone "Remember the Titans" and given reporters his rendition of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."
"I believe we can go 12-0 from this point on," Rolle said Monday, with complete confidence. "And I truly believe that and I'm not (just) saying that. And people may look at me like I'm crazy, but you know, I couldn't really give a damn at this point."
Rolle always has been a talker. In 2011, he called out teammates to "put up or shut up" during a late-season stumble. They went on to win their second Super Bowl of the millennium.
Coach Tom Coughlin said Rolle addressed the team Monday stressing that the locker room needed to stick together, despite their abominable start.
"We can either go in a hole and hang our heads, or we can come out fighting," Rolle said. "And I believe we're gonna come out fighting. Ya'll ain't seen the end of us yet."