Antrel Rolle: New York Giants need to find 'dog' within

Published: Dec 04, 2012 at 09:43 AM

Robert Griffin III

The New York Giants talked about how special Robert Griffin III was all week, then went out and watched Griffin and the Washington Redskins turn the NFC East into a legitimate race on Monday night.

Safety Antrel Rolle believes it's time for an attitude adjustment for Big Blue.

"I think we need to start giving more credit after the game as opposed to before the game," Rolle said Tuesday on WFAN radio, via the New York Daily News. "Personally, that's not anything I've been too fond of. Do I respect my opponents? I respect them. You know, I'll give credit when credit's due. But I'm not going to kiss anyone's butt before the game. That's something that I'm never, ever going to do as long as I'm playing the game of football.

"I think we just need to get back to being a little nasty, having a nasty attitude, get a little bit more dog in us, and go out there and play the game."

Rolle does have a point. There has been somefawning over Griffin, who seems to captured the imagination of more than just football fans.

"I don't see enough dog out there on the field," Rolle said. "I don't see enough manhandling out there on the field. And I don't see us putting opponents away when we know we could."

This is a different year for the Giants. Griffin has changed the dynamic of the division, and the Giants have a rough schedule going forward. The Giants remain the favorite, but nothing is certain.

