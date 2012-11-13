Antrel Rolle: New York Giants gave Bengals 21 points

The Giants were all worked up last week after Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green said there were holes in the New York defense. Rolle responded by saying Green "better duck" on WFAN.
Well, the Bengals went out and put 31 points on the board and Green caught seven balls for 85 yards and a touchdown. The nearest defender was 10 yards away on the touchdown. Quarterback Andy Dalton had four touchdown passes.
"They didn't do anything remarkable," Rolle said, via The Star-Ledger's Jorge Castillo. "We gave them 21 points, easily."
Isn't that what Green said? Wouldn't giving away 21 points be considered a hole in the defense?
Let's just say it's a good week to have a bye for a New York Giants squad that has lost two in a row.