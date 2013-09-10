 Skip to main content
Antrel Rolle: N.Y. Giants don't fear Denver Broncos

Published: Sep 10, 2013 at 01:56 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Coming off a loss in which they gave up 36 points to the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants now brace for a force of nature from the West.

Peyton Manning -- and his record-tying seven touchdown passes from Week 1 -- roll into MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but cornerback Antrel Rolle says Big Blue isn't cowering in the corner.

Peyton Manning

"Peyton, we all know what he brings to the table, one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, a true Hall of Famer. But at the same time, that doesn't fear us," Rolle told reporters on a conference call Monday, per the New York Daily News. "We're going to go out there and we're going to play defense the way we know how to play defense. We all put on our pants the same way."

If the NFL's concussion protocol leaves starting cornerback Prince Amukamara out of commission, Rolle will pair with Aaron Ross in a secondary that never seems fully healthy. Ross held his own against Dallas on Sunday night, but New York missed a whopping 11 tackles, including 10 caused by slippery Cowboys back DeMarco Murray.

After Peyton led the Denver Broncos to 49 points and 445 passing yards against the Baltimore Ravens, the Giants are charged with stopping Eli's brother -- or falling to 0-2 on the season.

Battista: Peyton's opening statement

judy-battista-65x90.jpg

Peyton Manning enjoyed an epic opener. The scary part? The Broncos say this is just the beginning. Judy Battista marvels at No. 18. **More ...**

"Peyton is a rhythm kind of quarterback, and he loves the game to be ran to his tempo," Rolle said. "Once you get him out of his comfort zone, he's like any other quarterback."

Ask Baltimore how that went.

We never count out the Giants, but allowing 36 points to the Cowboys already tops New York's worst day from a season ago. Granted, six turnovers on offense created an impossible situation for Big Blue's defense Sunday, but there's not much to like about this Broncos matchup.

