Antonio Smith upset Richie Incognito wasn't fined

Published: Sep 14, 2012 at 08:10 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito says he's not a dirty player anymore. We have video evidence that suggests otherwise (see above).

The NFL saw things a little differently. 

Smith told The Associated Press that he's been fined $21,000 for kicking Incognito after the Dolphins fumbled in their Week 1 matchup with the Texans. The NFL confirmed the fine for Smith. Video of the play shows that Incognito stayed on Smith's ankle for a ridiculously long time, and Smith responded by kicking Incognito. Smith says Incognito tried to twist his ankle after the whistle.

The league was not convinced Incognito did anything wrong. The NFL confirmed that the Dolphins guard was not fined.

Smith returned to practice on Friday after missing work earlier in the week. He said he was "disappointed" in the fine and will appeal.

Smith reiterated that his kicks were in self-defense. It did not sit well with him that Incognito was not disciplined.

"I'm definitely upset he wasn't punished," Smith said, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. "All I tried to do was to get him off me on that particlar play."

Incognito responded to the NFL's action by telling Ben Volin of the Palm Beach Post that "the eye in the sky does not lie."

