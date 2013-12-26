Antonio Cromartie wants to stay with New York Jets

Antonio Cromartie said Thursday he would be willing to restructure his contract to remain with the New York Jets.
A season ago, the Jets surely would be on board with Cromartie, who has one year remaining on his deal and is due a $5 million bonus in March. Now, the 29-year-old's future is less clear.
Cromartie opened the season as a Rex Ryan favorite. The coach routinely called him one of the best corners in football, and Cromartie's high-end coverage skills in 2012 gave the franchise a measure of comfort when they made the move to trade Darrelle Revis.
That's part of what made Cromartie's swift fall from grace so painful for the team. This season, Cromartie is ranked 104th out of 110 corners by Pro Football Focus, a site that grades every snaps for every NFL player. Cromartie was ranked 16th using the same metrics in 2012.
Cromartie has been slowed by a knee injury and a hip issue that he concedes could require offseason surgery. It helps to explain his struggles this season -- especially on deep balls.
The nadir of Cromartie's season came Sunday, when Ryan turned to rookie Dee Milliner to match up against dynamic Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon. The Jets won and Milliner -- who's had his own well-documented struggles in 2013 -- held his own.
Just another question mark in an offseason full of them in Florham Park.
