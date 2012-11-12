Antonio Cromartie to Tim Tebow fans: 'Kiss my butt'

The groundswell to give Tim Tebow a shot at quarterback for the New York Jets is growing, but coach Rex Ryan doesn't sound interested. Publicly, Mark Sanchez's teammates also continue to have his back.
"They can kiss my butt," Cromartie said via the New York Post. (Yes, we think they creatively adjusted the quote to "butt." It happens.)
"Mark is our quarterback. At the end of the day, we could give a damn what anybody on the outside has to say. Mark is our quarterback and he's going to continue to be our quarterback," Cromartie continued. "There's not going to be no division, talking about who needs to be our quarterback. Mark is our quarterback and he's our only quarterback."
The team's "only" quarterback should start against his former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer in St. Louis this week. It sounds crazy, but we think Ryan is waiting until the Jets are almost mathematically out of it before turning to Tebow. A seventh loss might be enough.