Antonio Cromartie expected to play for New York Jets

If the New York Jets hope to keep the good times rolling in Florham Park, a healthy Antonio Cromartie would help.
The Pro Bowl cornerback is questionable for Sunday's game against the winless Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury, but believes he will be able to play, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport was told Saturday by a source who spoke with Cromartie.
Cromartie has yet to test the knee at full-speed, but plans do that for the first time Sunday morning before deciding if he'll go, Rapoport was told.
That lines up with what Jets coach Rex Ryan told reporters Friday, announcing that Cromartie was a game-time decision after suffering a non-contact knee injury during Thursday's practice. An MRI later revealed that the veteran defender avoided a serious setback.
Cromartie hasn't played his best football this season, but he remains New York's top cornerback. With Dee Milliner sidelined, the Jets are down to Kyle Wilson and Darrin Walls if Cromartie can't go.