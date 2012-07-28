Antonio Cromartie discusses the Jets' 'Cro Package'

It's becoming more and more evident the New York Jets offense we see in 2012 will be significantly different than its predecessor.
We already know all about Tim Tebow and the different slant he'll bring to Tony Sparano's offense. Now we're hearing more about a package that would include cornerback Antonio Cromartie seeing time at wide receiver.
Rex Ryan said Friday that Cromartie could see time at wideout, a position of perilous depth for the team. The cornerback -- who took five snaps on offense in 2011, according to Pro Football Focus -- discussed the possibility on Saturday.
"They're trying to make up a 'Cro Package,'" Cromartie told the New York Daily News. "So I'll see what goes in there."
"I believe I can do it," he went on. "You got to pick your spots. You got to figure out what routes I can run, what routes I can't run. That's what we're going to do."
Gregg Rosenthal wrote Friday that the move reeks of desperation, an opinion that might have some merit. But Cromartie certainly has the size and athleticism to play the position. If the team internally believes he can make plays, it seems worth a shot to find out.