Antonio Bryant gets another shot with Seahawks

Brian Banks won't be the only reclamation project getting a chance with the Seahawks this week. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals receiver Antonio Bryant will also be on the field.
As originally reported by CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Bryant will practice with Seattle over the team's three-day minicamp. Bryant reportedly had a chronic knee condition that kept him out of the league the past two years. He never played a snap for the Bengals after signing a pricey free agent contract with them back in 2010.
The Seahawks certainly know how to find unexpected value in former big name receivers. No one saw Mike Williams' re-emergence coming two years ago. Bryant might be an even bigger long shot to make an impact, although not as big a longshot as Banks.