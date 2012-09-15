Antonio Bryant arrested on battery charges, police say

Free-agent veteran wide receiver Antonio Bryant was arrested Tuesday in Broward County, Fla., on battery charges, according to the county sheriff's office.
Court and police records obtained by NFL.com and NFL Network allege Bryant strangled either a family member or romantic partner in April, but a warrant for his arrest wasn't issued until August. Bryant turned himself in to police Tuesday.
Jeremiah: Key matchups in Week 2
Daniel Jeremiah has Week 2's top battles, including Ray Lewis vs. LeSean
McCoy and Peyton Manning vs. Matt Ryan. More ...
Bryant has played seven seasons in the NFL, most recently in 2009 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been out of the league primarily due to injuries.
Bryant was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation, felony battery and culpable negligence.
Under Florida law, felony domestic battery by strangulation pertains to strangling either a relative, household member or romantic partner.
Bryant allegedly struck and put his hands around the neck of the mother of his child, Dianne Helne, according to TMZ.
Bryant signed with the Seattle Seahawks in July but was released after less than two weeks. He also was on the Cincinnati Bengals' roster in 2010 but was released before the regular season began.
Bryant, who was born in Miami, was drafted in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He has 372 career receptions for 5,685 yards and 30 touchdowns. Byrant also has played for the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.