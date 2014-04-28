Antonio Brown takes shot at ex-Steeler Ryan Clark

Ryan Clark told ESPN in February he knew of Pittsburgh Steelers teammates who smoked marijuana to relieve stress and physical pain.
Clark now plays for the Washington Redskins, but his comments about his old team didn't sit well with Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.
"When you see things like that, it shows you how guys feel when they're not part of the team anymore," Brown said Sunday, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "It's a form of bitterness or taking a shot at the team because you're not there anymore."
Brown likened Clark's remarks to comments made last year in which Steelers players questioned the conditioning of other teammates.
"That's the type of things we need to get better at," he said. "When you see stuff like that happen repeatedly year after year -- from a guy calling LaMarr Woodley out, from a guy that's calling the team out for illegal uses of a substance -- it just shows the lack of team camaraderie we had in the locker room, the lack of togetherness.
"When you see people taking shots who were on the same team and wearing the same jerseys, that's a sign of not having that team camaraderie. That's something we need to get back, something we haven't had for the past two years."
The Steelers have finished 8-8 in each of the past two seasons. The reasons for that go well beyond standard-level camaraderie deficiencies, though we get why Brown would rather Clark keep his mouth shut.
UPDATE:Clark responded on his official Twitter page.