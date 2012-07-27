Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers strike $42.5M extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday signed wide receiver Antonio Brown to a five-year, $42.5 million contract extension through the 2017 season, according to a source with knowledge of the contract.
"We are excited to announce that Antonio Brown will be with the team through at least the 2017 season," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. "He has played a major role in our success over the past two years and we are thrilled he will be a Steeler for many years to come."
The signing gives the Steelers some long-term security at the position since top wide receiver Mike Wallace appears content to holdout until he receives a new contract.
Brown is entering his third season with the Steelers, the team that selected him in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He was named the Steelers' MVP last season and was a Pro Bowl honoree as a kick returner. Last season, Brown became the first player in NFL history with at least 1,000 receiving yards and return yards.
Brown was the Steelers' second-leading receiver last season with 69 receptions for 1,108 yards and two touchdowns.
UPDATE: Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Steelers initiated talks to extend Brown's contract Wednesday evening after breaking off negotiations with Wallace. He also said the Steelers no longer believe they can sign Wallace long-term and might look to trade him during training camp.