Antonio Brown files grievances, seeking more than $40M

Published: Oct 05, 2019 at 10:43 PM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

With his playing career on hold as the NFL investigates him, free agent receiver Antonio Brown and his legal team now turn their attention to the courts.

Brown's long-awaited grievances against the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots have been filed on his behalf by the NFL Players Association, sources say.

His appeal -- as he is seeking to recoup roughly $40 million in unpaid salary, fines and voided guarantees -- likely won't be heard by the system arbitrator until the spring, sources say. It figures to be a major uphill battle to recoup the entire sum.

Brown's grievance includes a challenge of the Raiders' discipline, which resulted in roughly $215,000 in fines. He's also seeking a week of salary from when he requested to be released from Oakland -- $860,294. He's looking for payment of the guarantees for 2019 and 2020 -- $29 million -- plus his signing bonus of $1 million, which was divided into two workout bonuses.

From the Patriots, Brown filed to receive his unpaid Week 1 salary of $64,062 and the rest of the $1.025 million total that was his guaranteed base salary. He's seeking the $9 million signing bonus that was never paid, too, sources say. Brown also filed for breach of contract.

The grievances, which total more than $40 million, were officially filed Friday afternoon. Brown is currently the subject of an NFL investigation after he was accused in a civil lawsuit of rape and sexual assault. He was released by the Pats after he was reported to have texted a second accuser intimidating messages.

In the days after the release, Brown tweeted his frustration at owners who can "cancel deals."

"We will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable," Brown tweeted. "Sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up!"

