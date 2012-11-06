Antonio Brown doubtful for Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin should read his medical updates like a 1700's town crier. He should stand on the podium with media gathered, unroll a parchment, ring that little bell and shout the announcements.
Those are the updates Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette reported Tuesday. Tomlin, unfortunately, did not rock the powdered wig.
Brown becomes the latest offensive starter to go down. He leads the team with 42 receptions, to go with 499 yards and a touchdown. Mike Wallace will draw a lot more attention if Brown can't go.
The defense has gotten its act together during the current three-game win streak and held opponents to 20 points or less. The unit has gotten healthier, and Polamalu is almost back for the final stretch. The offensive line sustained the run game despite the ever-changing rotation of Mendenhall, Isaac Redman and Dwyer.
The Steelers are in the playoffs as of now. They could be one of the most dangerous teams in the postseason -- if they ever get healthy.