Antonio Brown confident about return for Steelers

Antonio Brown has the type of injury that deserves extended rest. But with the Pittsburgh Steelers in a weakened state, Brown is pushing harder to return to the field.
Brown told NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala on Wednesday that, under normal cicrumstances, he wouldn't "push it" in his recovery from a high-ankle sprain. The Steelers' injury woes made him feel like he had to try.
Brown practiced on a swollen ankle on Wednesday. After Friday's practice, Brown said he felt "really good." The receiver said he pushed the ankle hard, and got out of his cuts without any issues. He is officially listed as questionable to play against the Cleveland Browns.
If the ankle looks OK on Sunday morning -- and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin clears him -- Brown will be on the field in some capacity.
Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace told Kinkhabwala he thought there was no way Brown could play this week after watching him Wednesday. His opinion changed after Friday's practice, where Wallace said his teammate looked "just about normal."
Wallace believes Brown is capable of playing some snaps Sunday, if not the whole game. If Brown can't go, newly signed Plaxico Burress will likely have a larger role in the game plan.