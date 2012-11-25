Antonio Brown (ankle) out for Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported.
Brown missed the last two games with an ankle sprain, but returned to practice this week. He was listed as limited in each session.
That means Plaxico Burress, who was signed this week, should have a significant role in the offense. He could be the No. 3 receiver behind Mike Wallace and Emmanuel Sanders.
Burress will wear the Black and Gold for the first time since he left the franchise as a free agent in 2005. He went unsigned during the preseason and the first 11 weeks of 2012. Burress played with the New York Jets last season and remained a big target in the end zone, something Charlie Batch could use this week against the Browns.