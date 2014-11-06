Antonio Brown, Aaron Rodgers poised for big Week 10 numbers

Brown has been so spectacular as the Steelers' No. 1 receiver that he could top this list every week, but he might set the fantasy football world on fire against a putrid Jets secondary that lacks a pure cover corner. Not that the question of who will cover Brown really matters -- the Pro Bowler has tallied at least five receptions and 80 yards in all nine games of 2014, tying Michael Irvin's NFL record to start a season. The sensational playmaker accounts for 36 percent of the Steelers' receiving yards right now, and he's been impossible to defend on the perimeter, despite facing a variety of bracket/double-coverage tactics from opponents. Jets coach Rex Ryan and defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman are clever tacticians with a wide array of schemes designed to neutralize the opponent's top receiver, but New York simply lacks the personnel in the secondary to get it done. As a result, opposing quarterbacks are completing 63.4 percent of their passes against Gang Green with a 24:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Brown and red-hot quarterback Ben Roethlisberger are surely licking their chops.