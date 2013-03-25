Antoine Winfield to meet with Washington Redskins

Antoine Winfield will continue to explore his options on the open market.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Washington Redskins will host Winfield for a visit on Wednesday.
Winfield, who turns 36 in June, was a surprise release by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month. The Vikings are interested in bringing Winfield back at a reduced cost, but his scheduled trip to the Redskins shows he's open to a fresh start. Rapoport reported that Winfield is talking to one or two other teams besides Minnesota.
Winfield didn't allow a touchdown through the air last season while retaining his reputation as one of the NFL's best cornerbacks against the run. In other words, he still can play despite his advanced age, making him a welcome presence in a Washington secondary that ranked 30th in passing yards allowed and surrendered 31 passing touchdowns last season.
After missing out on Aqib Talib and Derek Cox in free agency, the Redskins could find an effective short-term solution in Winfield.