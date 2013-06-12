Around the League

Antoine Winfield eyes Super Bowl with Seahawks

Published: Jun 12, 2013 at 03:52 PM
Chris Wesseling

Shopping for a new team for the first time in nearly a decade, veteran cornerback Antoine Winfieldnarrowed his choices to the Minnestoa Vikings and Seattle Seahawks in April. As it turns out, his heart was simply no longer in Minnesota after he was blindsided by his release a month earlier.

Brooks: Sherman vs. Peterson

Has Richard Sherman surpassed fellow 2011 draftee Patrick Peterson? Bucky Brooks compares cornerbacks. More ...

The release after nine years with the Vikings "definitely surprised me," Winfield said via The Associated Press. "... It is a business. I understand that. There really is no loyalty in this game."

Head coach Leslie Frazier remained in daily contact as a recruiter throughout March, but Winfield had one foot out the door. "Once I took my nameplate off that locker, it was a wrap," Winfield explained. "It was time to go."

Once he decided to leave Minnesota, Winfield -- who turns 36 later this month -- placed joining a Super Bowl contender atop his list of priorities even if it meant being relegated to a third cornerback role with the Seahawks.

"They have an opportunity to do something that I dream about every night and that's win a championship," Winfield said. "...I don't have too much time left. This is Year 15 for me so I'm trying to get it this year."

If the Seattle doesn't make it to the promised land this season, the blame won't be laid at the feet of the secondary. All four starters have been selected to the Pro Bowl or the All-Pro team in the past two seasons. Still playing at a high level in the slot, Winfield brings a trio of Pro Bowls and second-team All Pros of his own.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

