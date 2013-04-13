Around the League

Presented By

Antoine Winfield chose Seahawks over Vikings' money

Published: Apr 13, 2013 at 03:14 AM

The Minnesota Vikings hoped to bring back Antoine Winfield at a reduced cost after they released him. In the end, money wasn't the biggest factor in the veteran cornerback's decision.

Free-agent tracker

NFL-shield-130318-IL.jpg

NFL free agency is under way. Follow all of the latest rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...

Winfield accepted a one-year contract worth $3 million with $1 million guaranteed from the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, a source involved in the process told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. The Vikings offered him a similar contract with more guaranteed money, but Winfield decided to take his talents to the Pacific Northwest.

Winfield's contract agreement with the Seahawks was first reported Friday by NFL Network's Darren Sharper on "NFL Total Access."

Rapoport learned there were some emotions involved for Winfield after he was cut by the Vikings. Winfield wanted to retire as a Viking and make Minnesota his permanent home, but he and his family now will live in Houston. He even contemplated retiring when he was released. A chance at winning a possible Super Bowl title with the Seahawks ended up playing a factor in Winfield joining the team.

The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos also inquired about Winfield's services along with the Seahawks, Vikings and Washington Redskins. The Seahawks probably are the best fit since Winfield, an elite run-defender who has lost a step of downfield speed, can play close to the box in the slot with Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner on the outside, not to mention Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor at safety.

The Vikings took a cost-cutting risk and lost. Now they should be in the cornerback market at the draft.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW