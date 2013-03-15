Antoine Cason, Arizona Cardinals strike contract

The Arizona Cardinals weren't ready to call it a day after landing defensive end Matt Shaughnessy on a one-year contract.
The Cardinals agreed to terms with cornerback Antoine Cason on a one-year contract, the Arizona Republic reported Friday. The team later announced the move. Cason reportedly will receive roughly $2 million plus incentives, as a buyers market continues to bear little fruit for cornerbacks.
Although Cason's play picked up down the stretch, his 2012 season failed to live up to expectations with the San Diego Chargers. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound cornerback offers the size that new new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles prefers for his press coverage scheme.
In an overhauled secondary, the Cardinals have swapped Adrian Wilson, Kerry Rhodes, William Gay and Greg Toler for Yeremiah Bell, Rashad Johnson, Jerraud Powers and now Cason. Expect Powers to slide to the slot with Cason playing opposite Patrick Peterson in nickel packages.
While stopping the run was a problem in Arizona last season, the pass-defense actually finished fifth in the NFL at 200.8 yards per game. It will be interesting to see if those numbers are repeatable with new personnel in the defensive backfield.