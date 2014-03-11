Antoine Bethea, San Francisco 49ers reach contract

The San Francisco 49ers have their replacement for safety Donte Whitner, who is going home to Cleveland.
The 49ers have reached an agreement on a four-year contract with former Indianapolis Colts safety Antoine Bethea, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The deal will pay Bethea close to $6 million per year, per Rapoport. Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee first reported the news, and Bethea confirmed the move via Twitter.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
It makes sense that Bethea comes at a lesser salary than the reported four-year contract averaging $7 million per season the Browns gave to Whitner.
With Bethea and second-year star Eric Reid stabilizing the back end of the secondary, general manager Trent Baalke will have to turn his attention to replacing Carlos Rogers at cornerback.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys study the free agency picture with the help of NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.