Anthony Spencer set to visit New York Giants

Former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Anthony Spencer's free agency tour continues after meeting with the Washington Redskins late last week.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source close to Spencer, that the defensive end will visit the New York Giants on Sunday.
The Giants are looking for a defensive end to pair with 2013 third-round draft pick Damontre Moore opposite Jason Pierre-Paul.
Spencer, 30, is a bit of a wild card coming off microfracture knee surgery. ESPN Dallas has reported that he is not expected to be 100 percent by the time training camps kick off in late July.
NFL Media's free-agent tracker shows the Giants as one of the league's busiest teams over the past week.
It's no surprise that this organization would be interested in players such as Spencer at the crossroads of their NFL careers. General manager Jerry Reese and quarterback Eli Manning are in the same boat.
