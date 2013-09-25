Anthony Spencer placed on Dallas Cowboys' injured reserve

The Dallas Cowboys have looked like a team on the rise through three weeks of the 2013 NFL season, sporting a 2-1 record in a very, very pedestrian NFC East division.
Moving forward, though, the Cowboys will have to continue their ascent without starting defensive end Anthony Spencer, who the team placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Spencer's injured left knee will require surgery, according to Spencer's agent, Jordan Woy. This will be the second surgery Spencer has had on his left knee in the past two months.
George Selvie has played well in Spencer's absence, racking up two sacks and seven total tackles in three games. Selvie has been a stronger pass rusher than anything else in his five NFL seasons, but he has shown improvement in the run game of late.
Dallas used its franchise tag on Spencer for the second consecutive season, at the rate of $10.627 million for 2013. The loss not only is a huge hit to the Cowboys' defensive line, but the injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Spencer, who, after this season, will be in line for that much-coveted long-term contract.