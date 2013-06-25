Around the League

Anthony Spencer, Dallas Cowboys end contract talks

Published: Jun 25, 2013 at 09:58 AM
Marc Sessler

Talks between the Dallas Cowboys and Anthony Spencer have gone quiet for now, according to the pass rusher's agent.

Jordan Woy told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport via email on Tuesday that he and the Cowboys decided that a one-year contract is best "at this point," instead of continuing negotiations toward a long-term extension.

"Both sides have diligently tried to reach a deal and we have a very positive relationship with the team," Woy wrote. "Anthony is happy and is looking forward to playing this season."

Spencer and the Cowboys were open to a new contract after the six-year veteran signed his guaranteed $10.63 million franchise tag in April, but market value for pass rushers has slid in recent months. Spencer's camp reportedly wanted to discuss the possibility of a deal closer to the $8 million per year contract the Cleveland Browns handed free-agent linebacker Paul Kruger, according to KRLD-FM.

Instead, Spencer will focus on his move from outside linebacker to defensive end as Dallas switches from the 3-4 to the 4-3 under new defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin. Spencer will pair with DeMarcus Ware, forming a pass-rushing tandem guaranteed to make some noise, at least for one more season.

