Anthony McCoy will miss at least six to nine months

The Seattle Seahawks have plenty of weapons on offense, but the Seahawks are down a tight end after Anthony McCoy suffered a partially torn Achilles tendon during this week's organized team activities.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that McCoy went under the knife Thursday and is expected to miss at least six to nine months, according to a person briefed on his injury. McCoy was running when the injury occurred Monday, according to Rapoport.
Mike Garafolo of USA Today first reported the news. The Seahawks reported Friday the surgery was performed by Ed Khalfayan at the Seattle Surgery Center.
McCoy was the Seahawks' second-string tight end behind Zach Miller. The fourth-year veteran wasn't their most dangerous target, but McCoy saw plenty of action in two-tight end sets and pulled down 18 receptions for 291 yards and three touchdowns last season. Behind McCoy, the Seahawks have rookie Luke Willson, along with Sean McGrath, Darren Fells and a handful of prospects at the position.
McCoy graded out as the 14th-best pass-catcher at his position in 2012, but struggled as a run blocker, according to ProFootballFocus. Willson is a good bet to take over. Drafted in the fifth round, Willson is viewed by the team as an extremely athletic option. He turned heads at OTAs and now steps into a prime opportunity for playing time.
The news only gets worse for McCoy: He won't be able to dance at his wedding on June 8.