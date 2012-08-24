Anthony Hargrove released by Green Bay Packers

Keeping Hargrove wouldn't have cost the Packers a roster spot while he served his eight-game suspension for his role in the New Orleans Saints' "bounty" program.
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello also told NFL.com and NFL Network that Hargrove's eight-game suspension will start in Week 1 of the 2012 regular season, regardless if he's with a team or not at that time.
It's a sad ending to a nice comeback story. Hargrove was out of the league and addicted to drugs before returning to the NFL in 2009 with the Saints, and he helped them win Super Bowl XLIV.
Howard Balzer of The SportsXchange and SiriusXM NFL Radio first reported that the Packers let go of the eight-year veteran.
The Packers also released Andrew Brewer, Micah Pellerin, Herb Taylor and Dion Turner to trim their roster to 75 players.