Anthony Hargrove cut by Dallas Cowboys after a month

The Dallas Cowboys gave defensive lineman Anthony Hargrove another chance to earn an NFL job following a suspension last season for his involvement in the New Orleans Saints bounty scandal. But he didn't last long.
Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official website reported Thursday that Hargrove was released. The team later confirmed the move. Hargrove was signed May 16, but there were some suggestions from offseason practices that Hargrove was not in NFL-ready shape. We read similar reports about Hargrove's conditioning in training camp last year when he was with the Green Bay Packers.
Hargrove received one vote for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2009 after missing all of the 2008 season because of a drug suspension. He was a member of the Saints' Super Bowl championship team in 2009.
This probably is the end of Hargrove's career after he was selected in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He wasn't a big-name player or even a starter, but his career took a fascinating path.