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Anthony Fasano: K.C. Chiefs using TE-friendly offense

Published: May 25, 2013 at 03:55 AM
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Marc Sessler

The Kansas City Chiefs have toyed with the pistol formation during this month's offseason team activities, suggesting just how different this offense under Andy Reid might look from last year's dead-on-arrival attack.

Another trend coming out of recent practices: heavy use of two-tight end sets.

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Adam Teicher of The Kansas City Star revealed Friday that free-agent signee Anthony Fasano and rookie Travis Kelce were frequent targets in the passing game. Veteran Tony Moeaki, coming off a knee scope, didn't take the field, but when healthy, he gives the Chiefs another viable pass-catcher.

"I think the offense is very friendly for a tight end," Fasano said. "You can tell they're becoming a very valuable position in this offense. We ultimately determine (how many passes they catch) by how we play, if we make plays, exploit mismatches. The tight ends have a good opportunity in this offense."

That bodes well for quarterback Alex Smith, who flourished throwing the ball to Vernon Davis while with the San Francisco 49ers. It also speaks to a core need in Kansas City, where, outside of Dwayne Bowe, there isn't much to boast about at wide receiver.

It's May -- and I won't go all Michael Fabiano on you -- but drafting a Chiefs tight end sounds like a fantasy option worth investigating.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

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