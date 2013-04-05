Anthony Davis calls out Greg Schiano after big contract

Friday was perhaps the biggest day in the career of San Francisco 49ers tackle Anthony Davis after he signed a five-year, $37.5 million extension with the team through 2019.
His immediate reaction: to celebrate by telling off the people who told him he wouldn't make it this far. Like his college head coach.
According to Davis' Twitter account, Schiano once told Davis, "You will be a 1 contract and done kinda guy in the NFL."
We would normally embed the tweet, but Davis realized it was causing a stir and quickly deleted it.
Davis left Rutgers early amid a slew of questions about his worth ethic and competitiveness. Still only 23, he's one of the best right tackles in the league. And we don't blame him at all for enjoying his moment.
Now, it's time to celebrate.