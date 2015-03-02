Anthony Collins shopped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are stuck in a vicious circle, preparing an aggressive free agency plan as they wash their hands of last year's wasteful shopping spree.
One year after signing Anthony Collins to a five-year, $30 million contract with $15 million in guarantees, the Bucs are shopping the offensive tackle, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, via sources informed of the team's plans.
If general manager Jason Licht can't find a taker, per Rapoport, Collins will be released.
With free agency slated to kick off in one week, Collins stands as a cautionary tale.
Despite averaging just four starts per season in six years with the Bengals, he was billed as a free-agent sleeper thanks to a solid two-month stretch to close out the 2013 campaign.
Two months into his first season with the Bucs, Collins was exposed as a liability in pass protection as well as the run game. His play left coaches wondering if he might be better suited to guard than tackle.
It's hard to imagine Licht having any luck moving Collins' bloated contract.
Offensive line will have to be high on the priority list with Jameis Winston emerging as the favorite to end up in Tampa at No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. At the very least, this team needs a major upgrade at left tackle and right guard.
The Bucs can't place a promising young quarterback behind the least effective pass-blocking unit in the league.
