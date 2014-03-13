Anthony Collins, Buccaneers reach 5-year, $30M deal

Free-Agent Tracker
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Bucs have signed Anthony Collins to a five-year deal worth $30 million ($15 million guaranteed), according to someone who has seen the deal. The team later confirmed the news.
Collins spent the last six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he served as a valuable swing tackle with above-average pass-blocking abilities. The Bengals wanted to keep Collins, who was also pursued by the Carolina Panthers.
Collins' signing is the latest sign of a complete overhaul of the operation in Tampa Bay under general manager Jason Licht and coach Lovie Smith. The team released Darrelle Revis and signed quarterback Josh McCown on Wednesday. The addition of Collins represents another change at a cornerstone position.
Which is, of course, bad news for incumbent left tackle Donald Penn, who now appears destined to get his walking papers. Penn never lived up to the expectations after signing a six-year, $41.7 million deal before the 2010 season. He'll find a job next season; it just won't be in Tampa.