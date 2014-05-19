Anthony Armstrong signs with Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have signed free-agent wide receiver Anthony Armstrong, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing a source informed of the deal.
Armstrong had a strong rookie season with the Washington Redskins in 2010, posting 44 receptions for 871 yards and three touchdowns. He's struggled since then, however. Armstrong played for the Dolphins, Jaguars and Cowboys in 2012 and was out of the league entirely in 2013.
With last year's breakout star Josh Gordon facing a potential suspension and Greg Little having been recently cut, the Browns are looking to bolster an uncertain wide receiver corps.