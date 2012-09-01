Anthony Armstrong joins Dolphins; Steve Slaton cut

Rumors swirled on Friday of a potential deal that would send Miami Dolphins running back Steve Slaton to the Washington Redskins in exchange for wide receiver Anthony Armstrong.
No trade happened, Armstrong was released and Slaton had a temporary reprieve as a member of the Dolphins' 53-man roster.
One day later, Armstrong appears to be replacing Slaton in Miami.
A few minutes later, Slaton indicated on Twitter that he had been waived.
If the Dolphins get the 2010, 19.8-yards-per-catch version of Anthony Armstrong, they might have a legitimate deep threat and playmaker on the perimeter. If they get the 2011 version of Armstrong, who caught just seven of the 27 passes thrown his way, the search for receiver help will continue in South Florida.
The Dolphins were awarded three other players off waivers on Saturday: linebacker Sammy Brown, safety Troy Nolan and cornerback R.J. Stanford.