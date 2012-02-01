Answer: This guy said this awesome thing about his QB

"Obviously, it starts with (the quarterback) and his play. You just feel so confident in the fact that, at the end of the game, regardless of how things have been going, he's always going to find a way to get us in that position for a game-winning score or whatever we need at that point. As a defensive player and getting the opportunity to watch him as he drives us down, man, it's exciting. You definitely want that. It's hard to get quarterback play like that. There are only a handful of guys who can do it like that, and he's definitely one of them."