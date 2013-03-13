Around the League

Anquan Boldin to be missed, Baltimore Ravens GM says

Published: Mar 13, 2013 at 01:15 AM

Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said he wouldn't be sentimental with the tough decisions to be made after the Super Bowl XLVII victory. Trading Anquan Boldin to the San Francisco 49ers was example No. 1.

Newsome admitted it wasn't pleasant Tuesday, according to The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson.

"Managing and assembling your roster is difficult and among the most important things we do," Newsome said. "It is not always pleasant, and in the case of Anquan, it is unpleasant. We know he can still play at a high level. What he has done in his three seasons with us goes well beyond the numbers, and his numbers are very good. He fit in as a Raven from Day 1.

"His leadership, just by the way he played and prepared, was a powerful force for us. And when we needed the tough catch in important times, he made those. Look at his production in our Super Bowl run. He stepped up in a big way. When he wasn't targeted, or when we weren't passing, his blocking was outstanding. We all thank 'Q' for what he did for the Ravens over the last three years."

Boldin was shocked, but the Ravens weren't kidding when they asked him to take a pay cut. Newsome acknowledged the talent the Ravens let go, but he decided cutting ties was in the team's best interest. What hurts is that some of that money was thought to be freed up to re-sign Dannell Ellerbe, who took his talents to the Miami Dolphins for $35 million.

