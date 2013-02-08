Around the League

Presented By

Anquan Boldin says he'll retire if released by Ravens

Published: Feb 08, 2013 at 08:25 AM

Coming off a killer postseason, Anquan Boldin proved to be a money receiver. But he's willing to call it a career if the Baltimore Ravens let him walk in free agency.

"For me that's not something that I worry about," Boldin said on NBC Sports Network's "Pro Football Talk" on Friday. "I think you go out and let your play speak for itself. You deal with that if you have to, but, I think for me -- I know for me -- Baltimore is the only place I want to play. It's the last place that I will play. For me, I'll retire a Raven, I'm not putting on any other uniform.

"I won't play in another uniform. We have a saying, once a Raven, always a Raven, and I'll always be a Raven."

Those are some pretty strong words from a player who could probably command a nice salary if he were to hit the open market. The Ravens -- like many teams -- don't have a ton of cap flexibility, and things won't get easier with a Joe Flacco contract on the horizon that could be worth as much as $20 million per year.

Debate: Can Ravens reverse a curse?

joe-flacco-020513-65x90.jpg

Super Bowl winners haven't fared well in recent title defenses. Can Joe Flacco's Ravens change that in 2013? Let's debate! More ...

Boldin, 32, is scheduled to earn $6 million in 2013, the final season of the four-year, $28 million deal he signed with the team in 2010. The $6 million is not guaranteed. Four of Boldin's eight touchdowns came in the postseason when he emerged as Flacco's most consistent target.

Flacco and Boldin have chemistry, and Boldin and deep-threat Torrey Smith strike a perfect balance on the Ravens' offense. Winning a Super Bowl is hard work. Keeping the team's core together will be its own gargantuan challenge.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW