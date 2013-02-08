Anquan Boldin says he'll retire if released by Ravens

Coming off a killer postseason, Anquan Boldin proved to be a money receiver. But he's willing to call it a career if the Baltimore Ravens let him walk in free agency.
"For me that's not something that I worry about," Boldin said on NBC Sports Network's "Pro Football Talk" on Friday. "I think you go out and let your play speak for itself. You deal with that if you have to, but, I think for me -- I know for me -- Baltimore is the only place I want to play. It's the last place that I will play. For me, I'll retire a Raven, I'm not putting on any other uniform.
"I won't play in another uniform. We have a saying, once a Raven, always a Raven, and I'll always be a Raven."
Those are some pretty strong words from a player who could probably command a nice salary if he were to hit the open market. The Ravens -- like many teams -- don't have a ton of cap flexibility, and things won't get easier with a Joe Flacco contract on the horizon that could be worth as much as $20 million per year.
Boldin, 32, is scheduled to earn $6 million in 2013, the final season of the four-year, $28 million deal he signed with the team in 2010. The $6 million is not guaranteed. Four of Boldin's eight touchdowns came in the postseason when he emerged as Flacco's most consistent target.
Flacco and Boldin have chemistry, and Boldin and deep-threat Torrey Smith strike a perfect balance on the Ravens' offense. Winning a Super Bowl is hard work. Keeping the team's core together will be its own gargantuan challenge.