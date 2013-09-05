Anquan Boldin, Dennis Pitta missed by Ravens' offense

This is the first week of a long season. It's too early to throw in the towel on this aerial attack. The Ravens have unearthed a gem in undrafted rookie Marlon Brown, who flashed playmaking ability for the third consecutive week. If there's going to be a sustaining element to this offense, though, the featured players will have to be Ray Rice, Bernard Pierce, Torrey Smith and Brown, while the slow-moving trio of Stokley, Dickson and Clark falls by the wayside.