Anonymous Jets return to question Tebow red carpet

Of all the hard-to-believe madness that surrounded the build-up and subsequent trade of Tim Tebow to the New York Jets, one element of the story remains particularly difficult to forget.
It came from a Jets team source, as told to the New York Daily News the day before the deal with the Denver Broncos went down.
"He would be an answer to (our) locker room problems," the insider said.
It was a comment that walked the thin line between ignorance and stupidity. Is Tebow supposed to walk into the Jets' locker room, place his hands on the shoulders of Mark Sanchez and Santonio Holmes and cure everything?
Backup quarterbacks, even super religious ones, aren't known for these powers.
Now our friends, The Anonymous Jets, are back to throw cold water on the theory. From Sunday's New York Post:
"All of the attention on Tebow has some Jets shaking their heads. Several current Jets ... asked not to be quoted but expressed disbelief at the team bringing in Tebow. ... The idea of a backup quarterback having a press conference is something they can't wrap their heads around, and they know it's just the beginning."
The article also includes a healthy dollop of incredulity from Damien Woody, who we're now 90 percent certain retired just so he could rip on his former team on a semi-weekly basis.
As for The Anonymous Jets, you have to wonder how Tebow will be received when OTAs begin. This is a team that's clearly unsure the direction it's being steered, and Tebow has become the face of that confusion. Welcome to New York, kid.