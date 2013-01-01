Andy Reid to tell Arizona Cardinals he'll 'fix' Kevin Kolb

If Andy Reid eventually lands the Arizona Cardinals' head-coaching job, as has been speculated, he'll find himself reunited with a familiar face -- quarterback Kevin Kolb.
In 2011, Reid's Philadelphia Eagles sent Kolb to the Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Dominique-Rodgers Cromartie and draft picks. Reid, whom the Eagles fired Monday, has a planned interview with the Cardinals on Thursday, and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport cited a source with knowledge of the process in reporting part of Reid's pitch will be: "I can fix Kevin Kolb."
Kolb signed a six-year, $63.5 million contract with the Cardinals in July 2011 and is due a $2 million roster bonus in March, in addition to $9 million in salary (the team also can escape the deal without any further financial obligation). Kolb missed 10 games this season with a rib injury and has played in just 15 of 32 possible games in two seasons in Arizona. Despite that, Rapoport reported the Cardinals would like to keep Kolb, if possible.
Kolb, 28, was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft and remained with the team for four seasons, making seven starts. He earned the Eagles' starting job out of training camp in 2010, but Reid eventually sent him back to the bench when Michael Vick emerged and eventually won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.
Kolb appeared to be heading toward lost-cause status with the Cardinals after being sent to injured reserve last month. Reid's belief that he can "fix" the quarterback will be intriguing to a team desperately in need of answers at the position.