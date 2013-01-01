Andy Reid to tell Arizona Cardinals he'll 'fix' Kevin Kolb

Kolb signed a six-year, $63.5 million contract with the Cardinals in July 2011 and is due a $2 million roster bonus in March, in addition to $9 million in salary (the team also can escape the deal without any further financial obligation). Kolb missed 10 games this season with a rib injury and has played in just 15 of 32 possible games in two seasons in Arizona. Despite that, Rapoport reported the Cardinals would like to keep Kolb, if possible.