Andy Reid thanks supporters in statement on son's death

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid released a statement Monday thanking well-wishers for the outpouring of support in the wake of the death of his son, Garrett, a day earlier.
"On behalf of Tammy and our family, I would like to thank everybody for their tremendous support, love, kind words and prayers during this time of great sadness. Words cannot express our sense of loss," the statement reads.
"We loved Garrett so much. He was a wonderful son and brother. He made us laugh, he was a pleasure to be around, he always had a smile on his face, and we will miss him dearly. We will never forget him, and we will remember him with love."
Garrett Reid was found dead in his dorm room Sunday morning at Lehigh University, home to Eagles training camp.
An investigation by the coroner's office is underway. No cause of death had been determined.
Garrett Reid's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Broomall, Pa. The Eagles have scheduled a day off and are providing transportation to the funeral, where members of the organization are expected to be "well represented," according to NFL Network and NFL.com's Kimberly Jones.
Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune reports that Joe Vitt, Mickey Loomis, Steve Spagnuolo and Ken Flajole of the New Orleans Saints organization, as well as New England Patriots coach coach Bill Belichickwill attend the funeral.