Around the League

Presented By

Andy Reid thankful for support after death of son

Published: Aug 08, 2012 at 05:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid stepped to the podium Wednesday for an impossible press conference, just one day after the funeral for his son, Garrett Reid.

Breer: Eagles rally around Reid

Eagles coach Andy Reid needs support after losing one of his sons, 29-year-old Garrett, and the team is sure to be there for him, Albert Breer writes. More ...

For the 17 minutes that followed, Reid showed why so many are so loyal to him. His composure, dignity, strength and love for his family shined through. During a week of such pain, Reid showed gratitude.

"I am a humble man standing before you -- very humble man," Reid said. "I'm humble because of the outpouring, not only from the media but from our football team, from our fans. It was unbelievable. It was unbelievable."

Reid returned to the Eagles on Wednesday because he "felt it" in his heart. His family's support helped pushed him there. Most importantly, he said that he knew Garrett would want it that way.

"Garrett cared a lot about people," Reid said. "He's always been that way since he was a kid. If there was a kid with a problem he was always putting his arm around that kid and taking care of them. He cared about people. He just got caught up in a bad situation, just a terrible situation that affects a lot of people in this country. It's like fighting a grizzly bear, it's hard to win. It's hard to win."

Reid repeatedly said he didn't have enough words to express his thanks for the outpouring of support he received, especially on Tuesday.

"I saw strength," Reid said. "I felt the strength yesterday. I felt strength with our team yesterday."

Strength was the word that came to mind watching Reid. It was hard to watch him and not come away feeling empathy, feeling like I learned a lot about the man just by watching how he handled a news conference when there are no right answers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW