Andy Reid thankful for support after death of son

"Garrett cared a lot about people," Reid said. "He's always been that way since he was a kid. If there was a kid with a problem he was always putting his arm around that kid and taking care of them. He cared about people. He just got caught up in a bad situation, just a terrible situation that affects a lot of people in this country. It's like fighting a grizzly bear, it's hard to win. It's hard to win."