Andy Reid's job with Eagles reportedly safe this week

Philadelphia Eagles players are looking into their Magic 8 Ball and asking the question most of the country already has an answer to: "Will Andy Reid keep his job?"
The answer seems to be a resounding: "Outlook not so good."
"I know it. I know it," one anonymous defensive player told The Philadelphia Inquirer after Sunday's 31-6 thumping at the hands of the Washington Redskins. "And the only reason I'm here is because of Andy. Some vets have been talking about how the next (coach) may want his own guy."
Three veteran players told the Inquirer that Sunday's loss was the game that likely stuck the fork in the 14-year coach's tenure with the Eagles.
The Philadelphia Daily News, citing a high-ranking team source, reported that Reid will not be removed from his post before Monday night's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie, who said before the season that Reid needed "substantial improvement" on 2011's 8-8 record, did not speak to the media after his team fell to 3-7.
We aren't surprised that Reid will continue to coach as the toilet swirls around the Eagles' season. Lurie has never fired a coach midseason. He also has said he won't discuss Reid's situation until after the season.
Reid's players have a history of being loyal, digging their coach out of trouble in past seasons, but this time, it looks like the end. Players know management isn't happy with how the season has deteriorated after lofty expectations.
"I wouldn't be happy if I was them," Eagles tight end Brent Celek said after the game. "I'm sure they're not. This is a talented team, and us players, we're not making plays. I don't get it."