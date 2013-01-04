Andy Reid reportedly offers Juan Castillo O-line job

Whichever NFL team Andy Reid ultimately ends up selecting to coach next season, there is a good chance he will bring at least one of his old friends with him.
Former longtime Philadelphia Eagles assistant Juan Castillo has an offer from Reid to be the offensive line coach for that new team, CSNPhilly.com reported Thursday, citing a league source.
Castillio served as the Eagles' offensive line coach from 1998 until 2011, when he was shockingly moved to defensive coordinator. He then became the scapegoat for all the Eagles' ills and was fired during the team's Week 7 bye week this season.
Reid is close to signing with the Kansas City Chiefs and already has made it known he'd like to bring in former Eagles and Cleveland Browns general manager Tom Heckert, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported.
It seems like Reid will try to recreate his best seasons in Philadelphia in Kansas City, or wherever he ultimately ends up.