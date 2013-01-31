Andy Reid reportedly interested in 49ers' Alex Smith

Alex Smith will not be with the San Francisco 49ers next season, as NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week. So where might he land?
Mr. RapSheet named the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs as teams that have shown early interest. For new Chiefs coach Andy Reid, it's apparently not the first time he's shown interest in Smith.
The San Francisco Chronicle quotes ESPN's Trent Dilfer as saying Reid "really likes Alex."
"There was a courtship last year, to a certain degree," Dilfer said.
Dilfer is a fantastic source on Smith news because the two men are close friends from their days together as teammates. Perhaps Reid at one point considered trading for Smith or the Eagles thought about signing Smith as a free agent last year.
"I don't know a whole lot. I just know there was a courtship. It was not even an inside source, you know what I mean? It was just kind of the scuttle in the offseason," Dilfer said.
Smith does fit the profile of a potential Reid quarterback.
"I think Andy wants to change a little bit offensively," Dilfer said. "Alex is a guy with a huge capacity (to learn). You can give him a lot and he can handle it. Andy has always been able to get the most out of guys that don't have extreme talent."
It sounds like a perfect fit for both sides. The Chiefs are starting over from scratch at quarterback.