Andy Reid ready to 'tear things apart' in Philadelphia

Juan Castillo will continue to make the defensive calls in Philadelphia.
Rap Sheet Rundown: Rodgers' rise
Ian Rapoport assesses Week 6's big developments, including Aaron Rodgers' fantastic performance on Sunday night. More ...
For now.
Until things change.
Castillo is facing heavy criticism -- again -- after the Detroit Lions rallied with 10 points in the final five minutes to force overtime Sunday in an eventual 26-23 win over the Eagles.
"As I'm standing here right now," Reid said at his news conference, according to the Philadelphia Daily News.
Not exactly a this-is-my-guy proclamation.
Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha accused Castillo of abandoning the coverage scheme and relying on the blitz in the fourth quarter to allow the Lions' comeback. Detroit scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime after just six in the previous 45 minutes. Reid was adamant that Asomugha was wrong.
The Eagles' defense wasn't and hasn't been the only issue. Philadelphia now has an NFL-high 17 turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble Sunday. Reid called that "ridiculous" and the final two drives "pathetic." The offense lost 21 yards on its only drive of overtime.
There will be some kind of change in the future, Reid announced. He plans to "tear things apart" as the 3-3 team heads into the bye week. Five of the Eagles' games have been decided by three points or less. Owner Jeffrey Lurie called 2011's 8-8 record "unacceptable" before the season and he expected "substantial improvement." That hasn't happened through six weeks.
No wonder Reid is ready to tear things up. His job might depend on it.
And if you're going to go down, do you want to go down with the former offensive line coach calling a defense loaded with physical talent?